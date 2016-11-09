Beef jerky recall expanded to include additional 628 pounds of m - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Beef jerky recall expanded to include additional 628 pounds of meat

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

A beef jerky recall has been expanded to include an additional 628 pounds of meat.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services, Flavor Trade, LLC, a Kansas City, Missouri business, is recalling approximately 741 total pounds of beef jerky products that were not federally inspected and used the USDA mark of inspection without authorization.

The original recall was for 113 pounds of product and was issued on Nov. 3.

The beef jerky products were produced on May 18, June 10, August 30, September 27, September 28, October 25 and October 26.

The following products were recalled:

  • 3 oz. sealed packages containing "Craft Beer Jerky: Created with Wheat" which may or may not include package code 614261
  • 3 oz. sealed packages containing "Craft Beer Jerky: Created with Porter" which may or may not include package code 618290
  • 3 oz. sealed packages containing "E3 Meat Co. Paleo Beef Jerky Sweet."
  • 3 oz. sealed packages containing "E3 Meat Co. Paleo Beef Jerky Spicy."

The products may or may not have a USDA mark of inspection, which would include establishment number "EST. 48135." These items were shipped to retail locations in Kansas and Missouri.

According to FSIS, the problem was discovered by its inspection personnel after a consumer provided a package of the product.

They say there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have bought the products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly