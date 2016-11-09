Beef jerky recall expanded to include additional 628 pounds of meat

A beef jerky recall has been expanded to include an additional 628 pounds of meat.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services, Flavor Trade, LLC, a Kansas City, Missouri business, is recalling approximately 741 total pounds of beef jerky products that were not federally inspected and used the USDA mark of inspection without authorization.

The original recall was for 113 pounds of product and was issued on Nov. 3.

The beef jerky products were produced on May 18, June 10, August 30, September 27, September 28, October 25 and October 26.

The following products were recalled:

3 oz. sealed packages containing "Craft Beer Jerky: Created with Wheat" which may or may not include package code 614261

3 oz. sealed packages containing "Craft Beer Jerky: Created with Porter" which may or may not include package code 618290

3 oz. sealed packages containing "E3 Meat Co. Paleo Beef Jerky Sweet."

3 oz. sealed packages containing "E3 Meat Co. Paleo Beef Jerky Spicy."

The products may or may not have a USDA mark of inspection, which would include establishment number "EST. 48135." These items were shipped to retail locations in Kansas and Missouri.

According to FSIS, the problem was discovered by its inspection personnel after a consumer provided a package of the product.

They say there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have bought the products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.