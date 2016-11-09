Finding unity after the election

The country is divided, that much seemed clear the day after the election.

But how do we all move on and come to peace with our friends or family who may have voted for the person you didn't?

A Cape Girardeau pastor said his main goal when it came to differences in the recent election was to bring unity.

Gary Brothers said unity can't be achieved unless both people come together with realistic goals.

He said it's good to come up with the main things two people can connect on.

No one is going to agree on every issue.

He said to set the minor issues aside and focus on the major issues and see if you can agree on those.

"If we can agree on the major issues, especially in our country right now, if we can focus on the major issues we can bring an element of unity in our nation and the same thing applies in a family, a home, a school, a sports team, and even a church," Brothers said.

He also said another part of unity is forgiveness, it starts with you, if you don't forgive someone you're allowing them to hold your emotions hostage.

At 6 p.m. on November 9, the First Christian Church in Carbondale will hold a candlelight service to unite and comfort others.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.