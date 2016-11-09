Williamson County deputies plan traffic safety initiative throug - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Williamson County deputies plan traffic safety initiative through Thanksgiving

Written by Robbyn DeSpain, Asst. News Director
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is planning an upcoming traffic safety campaign.

Through the next several weeks, roadside safety checks will be scheduled during both daytime and nighttime hours in order to encourage safe driving through the Thanksgiving holiday.

These checks will be held at several different locations within Williamson County to detect and remove impaired drivers from the road. Drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or other drugs will be arrested. Deputies will also focus on seat belt usage and uninsured motorists.

Several DUI saturation patrols will also be scheduled through the next few weeks.

Funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Division of Traffic Safety makes these roadside safety checks and saturation patrols possible.

