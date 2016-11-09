Cape Girardeau house catches fire from gas grill on porch

A Cape Girardeau house caught fire on Wednesday, November 9 after the homeowner was grilling on the back porch.

The home is located in the 1000 block of Westpoint Place.

The fire reportedly started on the back porch with a gas grill.

According to crews, the homeowner was grilling and went out later to check on the grill and found the house on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and no one was injured.

