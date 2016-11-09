Marion, IL students raising money for Washington, D.C. trip

Students at the Marion Junior High School are hosting a chicken noodle dinner and fundraiser to raise money to go to Washington, D.C.

The students are a part of Marion Junior High's Choir program. The students are currently practicing for a festival taking place in Washington D.C. on January 21. While the students are there, they are going to see the inauguration of the 45th President, Donald Trump.

“It’s just really great because without choir a lot of the kids here wouldn’t get to experience what we get to experience in January,” Victoria Shore said.

“We take a choir tour every year but we went to the inauguration four years ago and it was such a great experience that I wanted to go again,” Ms. Elizabeth Byassee-Shore, the 24-year choir teacher said.

The students will board the bus after classes on the January 19 and drive through the night to the nation's capital. The choir program is raising money to help pay for the charter buses needed to get to D.C.

The chicken noodle soup dinner will be on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in the MJHS cafeteria from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is $6 per person and all you can eat.

Children three years old and younger can eat free.

The menu includes chicken soup, hot dogs, chips and dessert.

Profits from a Pampered Chef fundraiser will also go to the D.C. trip.To purchase from the Pampered Chef fundraiser click here.

