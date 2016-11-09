After Missouri approves voter photo ID, legal battle likely - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

After Missouri approves voter photo ID, legal battle likely

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - A requirement that Missouri voters show photo identification at the polls is set to take effect.

A little under two-thirds of voters during Tuesday's election approved a constitutional amendment to allow for such a law. That means a photo-ID requirement passed by the Republican-led Legislature can be implemented.

Voters after June 2017 must present a government-issued photo ID at the polls under the new law, with exceptions.

But Republican supporter Rep. Justin Alferman said the constitutional amendment almost certainly will be challenged in court.

Alferman said exceptions were included in the law in an effort to help it survive legal challenges. He cited an exception that allows voters without a photo ID to sign an affidavit and vote anyway, as well as a requirement that the state pay for identification.

New Madrid Co. deputy clerk Amy Brown said voters do not have anything to worry about.

“We already have to check for identification and most people carry identification with you," Brown said. "You usually have your driver’s license, even if people who don’t drive, have an ID for other reasons, so I really don’t feel like it will be a big of a deal!”

