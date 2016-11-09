After Missouri approves voter photo ID, legal battle likely

Missourians were asked to vote on six different issues during the Nov. 8 presidential election.
If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April.
Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.
Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled a planned demolition of the two main spans of the old US 68/ KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge in Canton for Wednesday, Apr. 11 depending on weather conditions.
Pharmacies are a place to pick up medication, but a bill in Missouri could make them a place to drop off meds too, all in the fight against opioid addiction.
