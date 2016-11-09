SIU to host visiting artist Tim Miller

Author and performance artist Tim Miller brings a world-premiere performance to Southern Illinois University Carbondale during his week-long artist residency of workshops and performance Nov. 14 through Nov. 19.

The world premiere of Miller’s new work, “Rooted,” will be on stage at the Kleinau Theater, which is in the Communications Building on the second floor, beginning at 8 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Miller uses the performance to investigate “obsessive genealogical research,” and the hidden LGBTQ histories family trees may contain. He also touches on the social change achieved through marriage equality and how that may launch new efforts for wider social justice.

There is no cost to attend the performance, but seating is limited and reservations are recommended. Call (618)-453-5618 to reserve seats. Any remaining seats are available beginning at 7 p.m. at the Kleinau box office. There is no seating once the performance begins. This show includes mature themes.

Miller will also conduct performance workshops that will help students create solo performances they will also incorporate into a collective work.

The theme is “Body Maps.” Miller said his goal is to help students access their own memories and personal mythologies to explore how they can use personal history for stage performance.

“Our work will be a fun and charged exploration into creating original performance work from our personal lives: from our dreams, obsessions, peeves, memories and desires… Telling our own story doesn’t separate us from other people -- it connects us,” Miller said.

The workshop performance is at 8 p.m. on Nov. 19.

The workshop schedule is 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 14 through Nov. 16, and from 4 p.m. 7 p.m. on Nov. 18, with a rehearsal beginning at 5 p.m. Nov. 19. Those who wish to participate in the workshop must be able to commit to be present at all workshops. Auditing and partial attendance is not available for this workshop series. To register for the workshop, contact Craig Gingrich-Philbrook, professor of performance studies, at craiggp@siu.edu.

Miller is famous for his solo works and has presented them all over North America, Australia and Europe.

He is the author of performance-related books, including “Shirts and Skin,” “Body Blows,” and “1001 Beds.”

He founded two of what many consider to be the most influential performance sites in the United States: Performance Space 122 in Manhattan and Highways Performance Space in Santa Monica, Calif.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.