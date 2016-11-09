Jason Kander announces MO voter turnout results - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jason Kander announces MO voter turnout results

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9 the unofficial statewide voter turnout results in Tuesday's general election.

The  turnout was more than 66 percent and more than 2.8 million registered Missouri voters turned out to the polls.

“Missourians turned out in the millions yesterday to make their voices heard by casting a ballot in this election,” Kander said. “I want to thank local election authorities and poll workers for their hard work in the days and months leading up to the election, and especially on Election Day itself.”

Not included in the unofficial turnout numbers are provisional and overseas absentee ballots, which will be tallied when the election is certified.

According to state law, final results will be certified approximately four weeks after Election Day.

Click here to view all of Missouri’s unofficial election results.

