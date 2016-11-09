WANTED: Union Co. woman wanted for failure to appear

The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman who missed a court date.

Jennifer Hileman, 41, is wanted for Failure to Appear on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

If you have information about Hileman's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 618-833-5500 or call your local police department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.