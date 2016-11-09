Murphysboro man pleads guilty to battering his pregnant girlfriend

A Murphysboro man will spend five years in prison after admitting to battering his pregnant girlfriend.

According to the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office, Donald Moutria, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery.

The victim told investigators that she and Moutria were staying with a friend for four days.

During that time, she said Moutria kept her locked in a back bedroom and would come into the room and hurt her.

The victim was able to get away and report the abuse and the responding officer saw bruising to her arms and red marks on her neck.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.