Murphysboro man pleads guilty to battering his pregnant girlfriend

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Donald J. Moutria (Source: Jackson County Jail) Donald J. Moutria (Source: Jackson County Jail)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

A Murphysboro man will spend five years in prison after admitting to battering his pregnant girlfriend.

According to the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office, Donald Moutria, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery.

The victim told investigators that she and Moutria were staying with a friend for four days.

During that time, she said Moutria kept her locked in a back bedroom and would come into the room and hurt her.

The victim was able to get away and report the abuse and the responding officer saw bruising to her arms and red marks on her neck.

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

