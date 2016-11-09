Americorps delivers donations to Marion VA Medical Center - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Americorps delivers donations to Marion VA Medical Center

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
Twenty-three members of the Land of Lincoln and Southern 7 AmeriCorps delivered over 2,000 items to the Marion VA Medical Center for homeless veterans and veterans in need.

These items - collected by both Rend Lake College and John A. Logan College (JALC) students - included food, clothing, hygiene items, blankets, and much more.

Donations from the community and RLC faculty and staff were also included, alongside handmade cards created by students in local grade schools.

Over 1,700 items were collected by RLC AmeriCorps member Falisha Biggerstaff of McLeansboro, who serves at East Side Elementary School in McLeansboro.

After handing out the items and cards, AmeriCorps members toured the Marion VA Medical Center.

Land of Lincoln AmeriCorps is a grant based, community service project made possible through the Corporation for National Service in Washington, D.C.

