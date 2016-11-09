UPDATE: Murray Police say missing man located - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

UPDATE: Murray Police say missing man located

Johnathan Mathis (Source: Murray Police Department) Johnathan Mathis (Source: Murray Police Department)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Police in Murray, Kentucky say they have located a man who's been missing for nearly a month.

According to the department, Johnathan Mathis, 40, of North Carolina had not been seen or had contact with family since Oct. 13.

His wife told investigators that Johnathan was driving a semi-truck and trailer for Paschall Truck Lines in Murray when he went missing.

He was taking a load that he picked up in Virginia and was set to deliver it to Indiana.

Investigators say Mathis called his wife on Oct. 13 and told her he was almost in an accident and that he loved her.

Employees at Paschall Truck Lines said Mathis turned his truck in that day and had not been seen or heard from since.

Late Wednesday morning, police announced Mathis had been located and "is well."

