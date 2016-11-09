Perry Co., MO school bus involved in crash

A Perry County School District 32 bus was involved in a crash this morning.

According to a district spokesperson, it happened at 7:15 a.m. on Highway N.

Bus 1 was stopped to pick up students when another vehicle rear-ended it, according to the district.

There were students on the bus at the time of the crash, and none of them were injured.

The driver is okay as well.

All of the students on board have arrived at school safely and have already been checked out by the school nurses.

