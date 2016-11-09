Brandon Phelps to retain seat in IL House of Representatives

Illinoisans voted to keep Brandon W. Phelps in the Illinois House of Representatives for the 118th District.

The democratic incumbent received a total of 26,361 votes.

He was first appointed to the chamber in 2003.

Jason V. Kasiar fell to Phelps with only 18,968 votes.

