November 10 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're in good company when it comes to country music stars.

She's currently one of the industry's biggest stars. She recently won a CMA for Female Vocalist of the Year and has won two Grammy Awards. Her hits are radio staples including: White Liar, The House That Built Me and Vice. Miranda Lambert is 32 today.

He released his first album "Play it Loud" in the year 2000. It spawned the number one hit I Breathe In, I Breathe Out. Chris Cagle is 48 today.

She rose to fame in the 1970's with hits like Happiest Girl in the Whole USA, You Can't Be a Beacon and Funny Face. Donna Fargo is 71 today.

He was a member of the Saturday Night Live crew who also starred on the NBC sitcom 30 Rock. He's also had roles in the movies: Are We There Yet and The Longest Yard. Tracy Morgan is 48 today.

He was a star for the St. Louis Rams during the Greatest Show on Turf era. He wore number 80 and spent 16 years in the NFL. Isaac Bruce is 44 today.

