November 10 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

November 10 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're in good company when it comes to country music stars.

She's currently one of the industry's biggest stars. She recently won a CMA for Female Vocalist of the Year and has won two Grammy Awards.  Her hits are radio staples including: White Liar, The House That Built Me and Vice. Miranda Lambert is 32 today.

He released his first album "Play it Loud" in the year 2000.  It spawned the number one hit I Breathe In, I Breathe Out. Chris Cagle is 48 today.

She rose to fame in the 1970's with hits like Happiest Girl in the Whole USA, You Can't Be a Beacon and Funny Face. Donna Fargo is 71 today.

He was a member of the Saturday Night Live crew who also starred on the NBC sitcom 30 Rock.  He's also had roles in the movies: Are We There Yet and The Longest Yard. Tracy Morgan is 48 today.

He was a star for the St. Louis Rams during the Greatest Show on Turf era.  He wore number 80 and spent 16 years in the NFL. Isaac Bruce is 44 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly