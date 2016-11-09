SIUC to host annual Veteran Adventures Deer Camp - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIUC to host annual Veteran Adventures Deer Camp

Written by Rob Foote, Photojournalist
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Third Annual Veteran Adventures Deer Camp is scheduled to kick off on Friday, December 9 and will run through Sunday, December 11 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Touch of Nature Environmental Center.

The camp is open to all of the region's veterans, including student veterans, active duty military personnel, post 9/11 veterans and members of the National Guard, Reserves and ROTC.

Hunters will not only be hunting deer. There will also be guest speakers discussing trapping, wildlife management, field dressing and butchering, food preparation, etc.

The camp costs $100, which covers food, lodging, guides, gear, deer stands and anything else a hunter might need.

The deadline to register is Friday. December 2. You can visit www.veteranadventures.siu.edu/ for more information or contact Shane Brady at 618-453-1122 ext. 220 or shanebrady6@siu.edu

Touch of Nature will be closed to the public during the hunt

