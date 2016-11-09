FIRST ALERT: Wednesday will be cooler, but sunny

It is Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016.

America is waking up to president-elect Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE for a closer look at all election results.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Wednesday will be cooler, but sunny. Brian says highs will be in the low 60s. He’s also tracking a chance of frost and fog for when you wake up Thursday. We’ll be seeing much of the same heading into the weekend. FIRST ALERT: You’ll definitely need a warm jacket if you plan to hit any of the high school state quarter-final games for Heartland Football Friday.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Fierce battle: Donald Trump is the president-elect of the United States of America with Wisconsin giving him the required 274 electoral votes at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, pushing him over the required 270 votes. The razor-thin victory stunned pollsters and pundits alike who predicted a Hillary Clinton victory.

Trading halted: Dow futures dropped more than 800 points and trading was halted on Wednesday morning, according to fortune.com, in the wake of Donald Trump’s strong showing at the polls. The biggest worry right now is insecurity, share and capital market strategists will likely be looking at how to react today.

One vote: A sales tax referendum on the ballot in Massac County, Illinois failed to pass by one vote. With final and unofficial results, 3,318 residents voted "yes" and 3,319 residents voted "no." We're taking a closer look at what is next on the Breakfast Show.

Changing hands: Chris Koster conceded the Missouri governor's race. With 52 percent of precincts reporting, Eric Greitens won with 807,858 votes. He will take the reigns.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).