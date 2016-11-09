ON THE ISSUES: Missourians say 'no' to cigarette taxes, vote 'yes' on voter ID Requirement

A requirement that Missouri voters show photo identification at the polls is set to take effect.
If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April.
Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.
Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled a planned demolition of the two main spans of the old US 68/ KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge in Canton for Wednesday, Apr. 11 depending on weather conditions.
Pharmacies are a place to pick up medication, but a bill in Missouri could make them a place to drop off meds too, all in the fight against opioid addiction.
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.
Jordan Miller is very close with her family, including her stepdad. So when he, a golf fanatic, was diagnosed with lung cancer, her family rallied around him.
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.
It is an understatement to say 19-year-old Jacob Blanton is lucky to be alive.
