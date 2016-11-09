ON THE ISSUES: Missourians say 'no' to cigarette taxes, vote 'yes' on voter ID Requirement

A requirement that Missouri voters show photo identification at the polls is set to take effect.

Missourians were asked to vote on six different issues during the Nov. 8 presidential election.

Some of the hot issues included an amendment and proposition to increase the tobacco tax, an amendment requiring Missourians to show a form of official identification at the polls, and an amendment that would prohibit any new state sales or use taxes on goods and services.

MO Constitutional Amendment No. 1 Conservation sales/use tax

Voters overwhelmingly voted "yes" to extend the conservation sales tax for another 10 years.

The constitutional amendment received support from more than 80 percent of the vote.

The one-tenth of one percent sales tax is used for soil and water conservation.

The money from the sales tax will also be put towards state parks and historic sites.

Right now, the tax generates about $90 million annually for soil and water conservation and operation of the state park system.

The "yes" vote will continue the tax.

Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 2 limits on campaign contributions

Missourians voted to pass Constitutional Amendment No. 2.

By voting "yes", the Missouri Constitution will be amended to establish limits on campaign contributions by individuals or entities to political parties, political committees, or committees to elect candidates for state or judicial office.

Nearly 70 percent of Missourians voted to pass the amendment.

This amendment would prohibit individuals and entities from intentionally concealing the source of campaign contributions.

The amendment also requires corporations or labor organizations to meet certain requirements in order to make such contributions.

It would also provide a complaint process and penalties for any violations of this amendment.

Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 3 increase in taxes on cigarettes for early childhood education fund

Voters in Missouri decided they were not in favor of increasing the cigarette tax.

If passed, Amendment No. 3 would have increased the cigarette tax by 15 cents each year until 2020, increasing the total tax to 77 cents.

Additionally, the amendment would have required wholesalers to pay a fee of 67 cents per pack of cigarettes produced by a "non-participating manufacturer."

About 75 percent of the revenue generated from the tax would have gone towards increasing access to childhood education programs.

Another 10 percent of the revenue would have funded grants for Missouri health care facilities.

The last 5 percent of revenue would have helped to beef up smoking prevention programs.

However, voters said "no". About 59 percent of Missourians said they would not support this issue.

Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 4 prohibit new sales or use tax

Missourians said "yes" to Amendment No. 4, which will prohibit any new state sales or use taxes.

About 57 percent of voters said they wanted to change the Missouri Constitution to prohibit a new state or local sales/use or other similar tax on any service or transaction.

This amendment only applies to any service or transaction that was not subject to a sales/use or similar tax as of January 1, 2015.

On the flip side, if voters had said no, the Missouri Constitution would not be changed, meaning a state or local sales/use tax could be created for services and activities.

Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 6 voter ID

Voters in Missouri will soon be required to show some form of official identification at the polls after passing Amendment No. 6.

This measure was placed on the ballot by the Missouri Legislature.

The goal of the amendment is to verify that the voter is a U.S. citizen.

Right now, Missourians are only requested show an ID. Photo identification is not required.

However, voters officially changed that during the Nov. 8 election, voting in support of the change.

The Amendment won by a landslide, capturing more than 63 percent of the vote.

Missouri Proposition A increase on cigarette tax for transportation fund

People in Missouri voted against another chance to raise the tax on cigarettes.

Proposition A would have increased the cigarette tax by 13 cents in January 2017, another 5 cents in January 2019, and a final 5 cents in January 2021.

By 2021, the total tax would increase to 23 cents per pack.

The measure would have also taxed non-cigarette tobacco products 5 percent of the manufacturer's invoice price, paid by the seller.

Tax revenue would have been used to fund transportation infrastructure projects.

However, voters did not support the measure. The 'no' vote captured about 55 percent of the total number of votes.

