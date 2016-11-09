Bryant re-elected to IL House

Terri Bryant was re-elected the Illinois State House on Tuesday, November 8.

The final, unofficial numbers were:

Bryant issued the following statement:

"I want to sincerely thank the people of the 115th district for their faith and trust in me. This was a long and hard fought campaign, and I want to thank my husband Rick, my family, my volunteers, and the concerned tax payers of Southern Illinois for their support. Illinois faces many challenges and I look forward to rolling up my sleeves in my next term to tackle them."