Statewide turnout in KY for general election: 59%

The statewide voter turnout in Kentucky was at 59 percent for the general election on Tuesday, November 8.

According to Secretary of State Alison Grimes, all counties reported their unofficial vote totals.

Based on that information, Grimes said the statewide turnout was about 59 percent.

The State Board of Elections will certify vote totals for the General Election on Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

The deadline to request a recanvass in any race is Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.