Kennett sales tax increase for public safety departments does not pass

Voters said "no" to a sales tax increase in Kennett, Missouri that would go toward maintaining and operating public safety departments.

The final, unofficial results showed 1,903 voters said "no" and 1,622 voters said "yes."

Revenue from the one-cent tax would have also gone toward overhauling first responders pay scales, the city officials said, in an effort to attract high-quality employees from around the area.

You can click here for more election results.

