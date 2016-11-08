Dale Fowler beats Gary Forby for IL state senate seat

Republican Dale Fowler has beat incumbent Democratic Gary Forby for the Illinois state senate seat Forby has held since 2003.

Forby released a statement on Tuesday night, Nov. 8 in which he thanked supporters, families and friends.

“It has been a wonderful honor representing the working families that make up the 59th Senate District of Southern Illinois,” State Senator Gary Forby said. “I’ve been blessed to meet and become great friends with so many during my time in office and would just like to thank our supporters this time around. We didn’t get the result we were hoping for, but we can certainly be proud of the way we ran our campaign. I called to congratulate Dale Fowler and wish him the best in representing this great area.”

