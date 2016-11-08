Massac Co. sales tax fails to pass by one vote

A sales tax referendum on the ballot in Massac County, Illinois failed to pass by one vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

With final yet unofficial results, 3,318 residents voted "yes" and 3,319 residents voted "no" regarding the new measure.

County officials said the day after the election that those results will remain in limbo until November 22 to give absentee ballots a chance to arrive.

Those will have had to have been postmarked by election day to be counted.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 9, two had been received, but they must remain sealed and cannot be publicly opened until Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Massac County residents currently own a 74-year-old courthouse that has fallen into such disrepair it’s illegal for county workers to operate a business in certain parts of it for sake of their health.

The tax excludes automotive and mobile home sales, groceries, over the counter medication and farming equipment.

It is expected to generate around $840,000 per year and would be eliminated once the loan to pay for the courthouse is paid off.

