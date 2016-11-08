Massac Co. sales tax fails to pass by one vote - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Massac Co. sales tax fails to pass by one vote

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A sales tax referendum on the ballot in Massac County, Illinois failed to pass by one vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

With final yet unofficial results, 3,318 residents voted "yes" and 3,319 residents voted "no" regarding the new measure.

County officials said the day after the election that those results will remain in limbo until November 22 to give absentee ballots a chance to arrive.

Those will have had to have been postmarked by election day to be counted.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 9, two had been received, but they must remain sealed and cannot be publicly opened until Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Massac County residents currently own a 74-year-old courthouse that has fallen into such disrepair it’s illegal for county workers to operate a business in certain parts of it for sake of their health.

The tax excludes automotive and mobile home sales, groceries, over the counter medication and farming equipment.

It is expected to generate around $840,000 per year and would be eliminated once the loan to pay for the courthouse is paid off.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly