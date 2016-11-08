Cape Girardeau Co. election officials bring polls to hospital patient

A lot of us may complain about long lines at the polls on Tuesday, but some people weren't even able to get out to vote.

That's why Cape County election officials brought ballots to folks who wanted to vote.

Ray Duffey had planned to go to the polls today but he ended up in the hospital, at Saint Francis Medical Center, on Monday morning.

That's when case manager Sara Berry stepped in and called the county clerk's office.

His case worker said just because he was sick he shouldn't miss his opportunity.

"I think it could be a turning point for us and no matter which way we're voting everybody knows it's very important and it's a great right we all have living here and I didn't want him to miss out," registered nurse Sara Berry said.

"Our country is in difficult times right now and I think it's important for us to get the best possible person to lead us and that's why I wanted to make my contribution," Duffey said.

Berry said other ballots were brought to the hospital along with Duffey's ballot.

He is feeling better and plans on going home sometime on Tuesday night.

