Koster concedes MO governor's race

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Chris Koster conceded the Missouri governor's race.

With 52 percent of precincts reporting, Eric Greitens has 807,858 votes.

Chris Koster had 677,196 votes.

Cisse W. Spragins had 22,618, Lester Benton Turilli Jr. had 16,471 and Don Fitz had 11,697.

The current governor, Jay Nixon, had reached his term limit.

