Officer accused of disclosing drug probe, loses gun, FOID

CHICAGO (AP) - A federal judge has ruled a Chicago police officer charged with obstructing a federal grand jury investigation must relinquish his gun and firearm owner's identification card.

Officer Ronald Coleman, who was detailed to work with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, is accused of tipping off an acquaintance about a narcotics investigation. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Coleman's lawyer asked U.S. District Judge John Darrah to allow the officer to keep his FOID card while free on bond in order to remain on paid status with the department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shoba Pillay said Coleman's gun-carrying privileges should be revoked, arguing he is "a danger to the community."

An officer can work desk duty after surrendering their weapon. However, a valid FOID card is required in event of an emergency.

