Diet pill recalled for unapproved ingredients

Lab testing by the Food and Drug Administration prompts Love My Tru Body out of McDonough, Georgia to recall some of its diet pills.

The company is voluntarily recalling all of Skinny Bee Diet 500 mg that were distributed March 23 through April 28, 2016. They have an expiration date of March 6, 2018.

Lab tests found the pills contain sibutramine, desmethylsibutramine, and phenolphthalein.

According to the FDA, sibutramine, an appetite suppressant, was withdrawn from the U.S. market in October 2010.

Sibutramine and its active metabolites increase the blood pressure and/or pulse rate in some people and those with a history of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, arrhythmias or stroke are at a significant risk if they continue to take the supplement.

Phenolpthalein was once used in over-the-counter laxatives, but it was taken off the market in the U.S. because of concerns of carcinogenicity.

Because of the undeclared ingredients, the Skinny Bee Diet capsules are not approved by the FDA.

According to the agency, Love My Tru Body has not received any reports of any illness or injury related to the recall.

If you have the recalled pills, you should stop using them and throw them away. Customers can expect a notification from Love My Tru Body through the U.S. Mail.

If you have questions, contact Love My Tru Body by email at lovemytrubody@yahoo.com or by phone at (800) 540-7315.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.