Diet pill recalled for unapproved ingredients - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Diet pill recalled for unapproved ingredients

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: FDA) (Source: FDA)
(Source: FDA) (Source: FDA)
MCDONOUGH, GA (KFVS) -

Lab testing by the Food and Drug Administration prompts Love My Tru Body out of McDonough, Georgia to recall some of its diet pills.

The company is voluntarily recalling all of Skinny Bee Diet 500 mg that were distributed March 23 through April 28, 2016. They have an expiration date of March 6, 2018.

Lab tests found the pills contain sibutramine, desmethylsibutramine, and phenolphthalein.

According to the FDA, sibutramine, an appetite suppressant, was withdrawn from the U.S. market in October 2010.

Sibutramine and its active metabolites increase the blood pressure and/or pulse rate in some people and those with a history of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, arrhythmias or stroke are at a significant risk if they continue to take the supplement.

Phenolpthalein was once used in over-the-counter laxatives, but it was taken off the market in the U.S. because of concerns of carcinogenicity.

Because of the undeclared ingredients, the Skinny Bee Diet capsules are not approved by the FDA.

According to the agency, Love My Tru Body has not received any reports of any illness or injury related to the recall.

If you have the recalled pills, you should stop using them and throw them away. Customers can expect a notification from Love My Tru Body through the U.S. Mail.

If you have questions, contact Love My Tru Body by email at lovemytrubody@yahoo.com or by phone at (800) 540-7315.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly