New head women's volleyball coach named at Notre Dame HS

There's a new head women's volleyball coach at Notre Dame High School.

Meridith Brinkmeyer will take the helm.

Brinkmeyer has been an assistant coach for the past 8 seasons. She has also served as the women's assistant soccer coach.

A 2007 Notre Dame graduate, Brinkmeyer went on to play basketball at Three Rivers Community College.

She received her Bachelor's Degree from Southeast Missouri State in 2012.

Brinkmeyer has been at Notre Dame since the fall of 2012.

“It’s an honor to get to coach at my Alma mater and to take over after such an incredible coach and mentor. I am truly humbled to have had the opportunity to not only coach with Tara, but also the chance to carry on her legacy,” said Brinkmeyer.

Brinkmeyer will take over for Tara Stroup who is retiring.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.