Polling location confusion in Marston, MO

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
MARSTON, MO (KFVS) -

There was a little confusion surrounding the polling location in Marston, Missouri on Tuesday, November 8.

The old location for voters was city hall, but the New Madrid County Clerk's Office said it was moved about a year and a half ago to the community center.

The county clerk's office said it sent out letters to residents in Marston when the change took place.

Everyone in LaFont 1, 2 and 3 precincts should go to the community center.

When some voters put their address into the Secretary of State's website to find their polling location, the site directed people to city hall.

The community center is located at 199 Mitchell St, Marston, MO 63866.

If you have any questions about where you're supposed to go, call the New Madrid County Clerk 573-748-2524.

