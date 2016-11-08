What happens if your polling location's machine is broken?

There are plans in place if your polling location's ballot machine goes down.

Cape County Supervisor of Elections said if the machine goes down, election officials will ask voters to put their ballot in an emergency compartment.

When the machine is fixed, two election judges of the opposite parties feed the ballots in the emergency box into the machine.

