MSU Center of Economic Education opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Murray State University's Center of Economic Education is now officially open.

The center opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The center has moved to its current location on the third floor of the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business building.

Funding for the university came from within and outside the school including the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business, Murray State Economics and Finance Department, National Council on Economic Education, Kentucky Council on Economic Education, Federal Reserve Bank, Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions, Paducah Bank and Regions Bank.

The center is home to “numerous varieties of resource materials for teachers to browse and check out as well as in-house, small, computer-based workshops for area teachers,” director of the center Todd Broker said. 

25 active western Kentucky educators took part in a two-hour economic education training after the ceremony.

More than 300 educators and approximately 2,300 K–12 students have been impacted by nearly 50 activities at the center since January.

“The center is always seeking ways to better equip local districts, schools, teachers and students with economic education materials and training,” said Broker.

