This week in music: 1980 Kenny Rogers

Let's turn back the hands of time and check out some of the headlines 1980.

America elected Ronald Reagan as President. He would go on to serve two terms in the White House.

Ted Turner launched CNN, the first all news network.

The top grossing movie of the year was The Empire Strikes Back with a take of over $209 million dollars.

And on this week in '80, these were the most popular songs on the radio.  Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Donna Summer at number five with The Wanderer. In the 70's Summer had been labeled "The Queen of Disco" but this song marked a change in direction and image for the singer.
 
In the number four spot was Queen with Another One Bites the Dust. The song sold over 7 million copies making it the British band's best selling single.

The Pointer Sisters were holding down the number three position with He's So Shy.  The sisters made their music video debut in a promotional clip for the song.

At number two was Lady by Kenny Rogers. The song, written by Lionel Richie was the biggest chart hit of Rogers career.  Billboard ranks it as the 47th biggest Hot 100 hit of all time.

Meanwhile Barbra Streisand was in the top spot with Woman in Love.  The song was written by Barry and Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees and features the group on backing vocals.  It was Streisand's fifth and final number one hit. She's rarely performed Woman in Love  live, saying she doesn't believe in the song's lyrics. Still it was one of the biggest hits of her career.

