Cape Girardeau Co. deputies attend funerals of Iowa officers killed in ambush-style attacks

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office sent two sergeants to Iowa this week to offer their condolences to the families and departments of two fallen officers.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, Sergeant Sean Adams and Sergeant Ed Curtis will attend the funerals of slain police officers Justin Martin and Anthony Beminio.

The two Iowa police officers were killed in what authorities describe as ambush-style attacks.

The 24-year-old Martin was gunned down early Wednesday, Nov. 2. About 20 minutes later, 38-year-old Des Moines Police Sgt. Beminio was shot to death as he sat in his car less than 2 miles away.

Beminio's funeral was set for Nov. 7.

A funeral for Martin will be held Tuesday at 11:40 a.m. at South Calhoun School in his hometown of Rockwell City.

He will be buried at Rosehill Cemetery.

