Cape Girardeau Co. deputies attend funerals of Iowa officers kil - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Co. deputies attend funerals of Iowa officers killed in ambush-style attacks

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office sent two sergeants to Iowa this week to offer their condolences to the families and departments of two fallen officers.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, Sergeant Sean Adams and Sergeant Ed Curtis will attend the funerals of slain police officers Justin Martin and Anthony Beminio.

The two Iowa police officers were killed in what authorities describe as ambush-style attacks.

The 24-year-old Martin was gunned down early Wednesday, Nov. 2. About 20 minutes later, 38-year-old Des Moines Police Sgt. Beminio was shot to death as he sat in his car less than 2 miles away.

Beminio's funeral was set for Nov. 7. 

A funeral for Martin will be held Tuesday at 11:40 a.m. at South Calhoun School in his hometown of Rockwell City.

He will be buried at Rosehill Cemetery.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly