FIRST ALERT! Could rain impact your commute to the polls? SWIPE for full forecast.

It is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Election Day in the Heartland will be mostly cloudy and a little cooler with a chance of sprinkles in the morning, and rain in the afternoon/evening. Even the rain that moves through will be light. Highs are expected in the 60s. FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures are moving in Wednesday.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Major decision: Today voters everywhere will elect the 45th president. Heading into Election Day, nearly 45 million people had already cast ballots in advance voting. Clinton enters Election Day with multiple paths to victory, while Trump must win most of the roughly dozen battleground states up in order to clinch 270 Electoral College votes.

Cast your ballot: Curious when your polling location opens or wondering where you are supposed to vote? Here's everything you need to know before heading to the polls. On the Breakfast Show we'll take a closer look at the issues you will find on your ballots today.

Record turnout: In Missouri alone, election officials are predicting a record number of people will cast ballots in Tuesday's elections. Local election authorities expect nearly 3.1 million people will vote. That would exceed the high mark of 2.9 million votes cast in the 2008 elections.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.