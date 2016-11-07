MO Governor candidates make final push in tight race

On the eve of the general election, the two candidates for Missouri governor made a final push for voter around the state.

Republican Eric Greitens addressed supporters at nine campaign stops today, including one in Cape Girardeau.

About 40 supporters were on hand at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for his visit.

The former Navy Seal continued his message of change heading into the final day.

“We are ready to take Missouri in a new and better direction with more jobs and higher pay and safer streets and better schools for the people of Missouri," Greitens said.

On the other side of the ticket, Democrat and Missouri State Attorney General Chris Koster focused his efforts in larger cities.



His stops included Columbia, St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield.



Koster looked to rally any undecided voters.

"We're trying to invite them into this campaign and show them that there is a majority at the center for sensible progress in the state of Missouri," Koster said.

Some polls show the two candidates are currently well within the margin of error for the governor's race.

Both candidates will watch election results from St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

