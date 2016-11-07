SEMO beats Missouri S&T 84-77 in exhibition opener

The Redhawks beat Missouri S&T 84-77 in the exhibition opener on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Show Me Center.

Daniel Simmons led SEMO with 22 points and Denzel Mahoney scored 20 points.

SEMO will play at Illinois on Friday, Nov. 11. Tip off is set for 8 p.m.

