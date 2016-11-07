10 cats, kittens abandoned outside Jackson, MO animal shelter

An animal shelter in Jackson, Missouri needs help after they say 10 cats and kittens were dropped off there after hours.

According to Angela Shell, a board member and office worker at Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary, someone driving past the shelter on Monday evening, November 7 spotted the two crates.

Inside, she said the person found 10 cats and kittens. They were left after everyone at the shelter had gone home for the day.

The crates were reportedly on the road, at the base of the shelter's driveway.

Shell said notes left on the crates gave the animals' ages.

Luckily, the person who found them was able to take them home for the night and would be bringing them back to the shelter in the morning.

Shell said they are currently trying to find a rescue for the animals because they are currently full.

The Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary is located at 359 Cree Lane in Jackson, Mo.

Anyone with information may contact them at 573-243-9823.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.