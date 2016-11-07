10 cats, kittens abandoned outside Jackson, MO animal shelter - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

10 cats, kittens abandoned outside Jackson, MO animal shelter

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Angela Shell/Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary) (Source: Angela Shell/Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary)
(Source: Angela Shell/Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary) (Source: Angela Shell/Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary)
(Source: Angela Shell/Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary) (Source: Angela Shell/Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

An animal shelter in Jackson, Missouri needs help after they say 10 cats and kittens were dropped off there after hours.

According to Angela Shell, a board member and office worker at Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary, someone driving past the shelter on Monday evening, November 7 spotted the two crates.

Inside, she said the person found 10 cats and kittens. They were left after everyone at the shelter had gone home for the day.

The crates were reportedly on the road, at the base of the shelter's driveway.

Shell said notes left on the crates gave the animals' ages.

Luckily, the person who found them was able to take them home for the night and would be bringing them back to the shelter in the morning.

Shell said they are currently trying to find a rescue for the animals because they are currently full.

The Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary is located at 359 Cree Lane in Jackson, Mo.

Anyone with information may contact them at 573-243-9823.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly