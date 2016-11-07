MO man arrested after high speed chase through 3 counties

A Missouri man was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7 after a three county pursuit which began in Mayfield, Kentucky.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. Monday, Deputy Sheriff Dale Mason was driving North on KY 121 North when he met a southbound motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. Deputy Mason was able to clock the motorcycle traveling at 91 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Due to traffic conditions, Deputy Mason was not able to catch up to and attempt to stop the motorcycle. He then alerted other deputies in the area and Captain Jeremy Prince was able to locate the motorcycle on KY 121 North near Eagles’ Way.

When Captain Prince tried to stop the motorcycle, the driver accelerated in an attempt to flee. A pursuit of the motorcycle ensued traveling from KY 121 North onto US 45 Northbound. The motorcycle then turned onto the Purchase Parkway from US 45. The motorcycle traveled north on the Parkway into Marshall County. The pursuit reached speeds of up to 150 mph on the Parkway.

The driver continued into Marshall County and turned southbound on KY 641. The pursuit continued southbound on US 641 into Calloway County. The driver was able to put some distance between himself and pursuing units on the north side of Murray. At that time, several concerned citizens and a Murray State University police officer saw the motorcycle pull into the Chesnutt Hills Shopping Center in Murray. Citizens stopped pursuing officers and advised them where the motorcycle had gone. The driver was then observed running inside a store in the shopping center.

Authorities found the suspect in a dressing room in the store and was arrested.

The driver has been identified Jacob M. Dougherty, 21, of Crocker, Missouri.

Dougherty was arrested by the Kentucky State Police and lodged in the Calloway County Jail. The sheriff’s office has also charged Dougherty with the following charges:

Speeding 26 or More Over the Limit

Improper Passing

Following Another Vehicle Too Closely

Fleeing/Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Three Counts of Failure to or Improper Signal

No Insurance 1st Offense

No Registration Receipt

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree on a Police Officer

Several Counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

