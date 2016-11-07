CAPTURED: KY man who led authorities on high-speed chase through 3 counties arrested

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police Post 16-Henderson are reporting the search for a Henderson, Kentucky man who led authorities on a high-speed chase through three counties on Monday, Nov. 7 is over.

Justin W. Ralph, 22, Ralph was located and arrested in Henderson without incident by Henderson police. He will be taken to Henderson County Detention Center.

KSP reports Ralph is facing charges for speeding, reckless driving, wanton endangerment in the first degree, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, criminal trespassing in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking a controlled substance.

Troopers with the KSP were initially notified by Henderson Police Department of a vehicle pursuit their agency had been involved with on Monday,Henderson police said the driver of a white 1995 Nissan Maxima, Justin W. Ralph, 22, has numerous warrants for his arrest out of Henderson County for theft and drug related offenses.

A trooper patrolling US 60 in Union County spotted the vehicle described by Henderson police and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Ralph refused to stop drove off, reaching speeds near 110 mph on US 60.

As the pursuit was approaching the community of Corydon, the trooper ended the pursuit for safety reasons. The trooper lost sight of Ralph who continued on US 60. The trooper located Ralphs’ vehicle, who collided with another vehicle at the intersection of US 60 between KY 266 and Bell Street of Corydon.

Witnesses said Ralph fled the scene.

KSP was assisted by Henderson County Sheriff Department, Henderson Police Department, Corydon Fire Department and Henderson County Search and Rescue.

