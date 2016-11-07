100-year-old Sikeston woman heads to the polls

Mrs. Bartlett says even though she's throwing in her vote for Trump she believes Clinton will win. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

Many say this election is like none they have ever seen before. That's especially true for a 100-year-old Heartland woman who has voted in more than 25 of them.

Mildred Bartlett of Sikeston is celebrating her 100th birthday this year and said this election year is leaving her with a difficult decision.

"It's important to vote this election if you knew who to vote for," Bartlett said.

Mildred Bartlett said it wasn't easy to choose.

"I don't want to vote for either one of them."

An election fatigue voters are feeling across the country.

"I think that's the way most of the people are. They just don't know who to vote for," Bartlett said.

On the eve of this year's presidential election, Bartlett said she will vote.

"Well, I plan to if I feel like it."

Recovering from pneumonia she hopes tomorrow she'll find the strength to fill in that box.

"I've never witnessed anything like this, and that's why I made the remark that I was going to put a blindfold on and mark my ballot so I wouldn't know who I voted for," she said.

Bartlett's first election was in 1936 where democrat Woodrow Wilson beat Charles Hughes.

She said her second election season was the most memorable.

"Delano Roosevelt is the one that sticks out in my mind," Bartlett said.

FDR won in a landslide with 95 percent of the votes.

Something it doesn't look like will happen on Tuesday night for either candidate.

"The backbiting I call it that's gone on between the two candidates – I think it's ridiculous, and that's not going to win them any votes."

Bartlett said more than anything she's ready for it to be over.

"This will be an election people will never forget, I bet. I forgot all the others, maybe I won't forget this one."

While she's figured out how she's going to vote... she has a message to the undecided voter.

"Vote your conscience," she said. "You'll feel better."

Mrs. Bartlett said even though she's throwing in her vote for Trump, she believes Clinton will win.

