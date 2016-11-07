New school I.D. requirement at Perry County School District No. 32

A false alarm in Perry County, Missouri is leading to new changes when it comes to school security.

Parents and students can expect stricter rules when it comes to school I.D.s.

It all began when someone got lost inside the high school and was mistaken for an intruder.

And school leaders don't want that to happen again.

"We want to make sure we know who's in our buildings," parent Rebekah Roth said.

"Always, you're always are concerned with what's going to happen when they're out of your view," Superintendent Andy Comstock said

After a false alarm of an intruder inside the high school, Comstock said it's time to a new step for safety.

"Recently, we had an intruder scare, false-alarm, but we realized that we need to start enforcing our I.D.s and make sure that everyone is wearing them," he said.

So now, the superintendent said everyone, kindergarten through 12th grade, faculty and staff, needs to carry their school I.D. on them.

"We've have them ready, we're handing them out to the students and we're just making sure they have them on and we're asking the parents and community to help us in that effort," Comstock said.

Rebekah Roth is a parent of a middle schooler, she said this security measure is a procedure she's thankful for.

"As a parent it makes me feel safer," Roth said. "Perryville is a small community but with everything going on in the world, not only does it make our children feel safer, having the I.D.s it makes us as parents feel safe."

Comstock said the I.D. rule is already in effect at the middle school.

Now, it will be required for all schools- students, staff and teachers to have their school I.D.s.

