Police: Paducah woman stabbed man in back with steak knife

A Paducah, Kentucky woman has been arrested on assault charges after stabbing a man in the back with a steak knife on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Alicia L. Jones, 37, of the 2200 block of Broadway, has arrested on a charge of second-degree assault after an argument led to the stabbing of Melvin Neal, 59.

Police were called to a downtown motel, located in the 1200 block of Broadway after receiving the initial report. Police spoke with Neal, a resident of the motel, who said Jones was a guest in his room when the two began arguing. He said he told her to leave, but she refused, so he walked out the door. As he did so he said, Jones stabbed him in the back with a steak knife.

Officers located Jones as she tried to leave the motel. She was arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Neal was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment.

