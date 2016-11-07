Police: Paducah woman stabbed man in back with steak knife - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: Paducah woman stabbed man in back with steak knife

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
Alicia L. Jones (Source: McCracken County Jail) Alicia L. Jones (Source: McCracken County Jail)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah, Kentucky woman has been arrested on assault charges after stabbing a man in the back with a steak knife on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Alicia L. Jones, 37, of the 2200 block of Broadway, has arrested on a charge of second-degree assault after an argument led to the stabbing of Melvin Neal, 59.

Police were called to a downtown motel, located in the 1200 block of Broadway after receiving the initial report. Police spoke with Neal, a resident of the motel, who said Jones was a guest in his room when the two began arguing. He said he told her to leave, but she refused, so he walked out the door. As he did so he said, Jones stabbed him in the back with a steak knife.

Officers located Jones as she tried to leave the motel. She was arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Neal was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly