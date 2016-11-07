Southeast MO State Homecoming winners announced

The winners have been announced for the 2016 Southeast Missouri State University Homecoming celebration.

Man and Woman of the Year award winners were Keyeon Pitts of Florissant, Mo. and Raven Lawhorn of Belleville, Ill.

First runners up were Brandon Robbers of Collinsville, Ill. and Alexis Hightaian of Chesterfield, Mo.

Pitts, the son of Latorsha Pitts, is a senior marketing sales major and was sponsored by Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity where he serves as president.

He is in the Volleyball Club and Presidential Ambassadors; served as a resident assistant and participates in the TRIO and McNair Scholars programs. He has been a Southeast cheerleader and a First Year Leadership Program facilitator, and is an Emerging Leaders graduate.

Lawhorn, the daughter of Randall Lawhorn and Tammy Lawhorn, is a senior accounting and finance major and was sponsored by Gamma Phi Beta sorority.

She is a resident assistant; a First Year Leadership Program and Emerging Leaders graduate; a member of the Jane Stephens Honors Program; and the president of Beta Alpha Psi and Beta Gamma Sigma.

According to the university, parade float winners in the Class B floats division were:

First place - Phi Beta Lambda and National Residence Hall Honorary

Second place - Alpha Phi Omega

Third place - Alpha Chi Sigma

Floats were designed and built by Greek fraternities and sororities, student organizations and several community organizations.

This year, there were more than 110 entries in the Homecoming parade.

Each organization in the competition decorated their float to depict superheroes and villains, following the student Homecoming theme, which was "Unmask Your Potential."

Overall Homecoming winners in Division I were: Alpha Xi Delta and Pi Kappa Alpha, first place; Delta Delta Delta, Sigma Nu and Theta Xi, second place; and Alpha Chi Omega and Sigma Chi, third place.

Overall Homecoming winners in Division II were: Phi Beta Lambda and National Residence Hall Honorary, first place; Alpha Chi Sigma, second place; and Alpha Phi Omega, third place.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.