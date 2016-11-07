Crash in Washington Co., IL sends 1 to hospital - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash in Washington Co., IL sends 1 to hospital

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Illinois State Police is reporting one woman was sent to the hospital after crashing in Washington County, Illinois on Monday, Nov. 4.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday on US. 51 at Seventh Street Irvington. Authorities say Janet A. Beckmeyer, 57, was driving a 2012 for Explorer southbound on US. 51 at Seventh Street in Irvington. Beckmeyer ran off of the road and struck roadway signage and a ditch culvert.

The vehicle continued heading into the field for approximately 50 feet, where it came to its final rest.

Beckmeyer was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Centralia with non-life threatening injuries.

