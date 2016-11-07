Marion man sentenced to prison after firing a gun

A Marion man will spend three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a charge of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

According to the Williamson County State's Attorney, Andre Baker, 22, entered that guilty plea on Nov. 7.

Marion officers responded to a call on Vicksburg Street in May after someone called and said someone fired a shot in the neighborhood.

Baker was found nearby with a shotgun and shotgun shells.

According to State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti, Baker had prior convictions for unlawful use of a weapon and manufacture/delivery of cannabis.

