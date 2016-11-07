Gov. Matt Bevin recognizes sacrifice of 3 Ft. Campbell soldiers killed in Jordan

On Monday, Nov. 7, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin recognized the sacrifice of three Fort Campbell soldiers killed in Jordan on Friday, Nov. 4

Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Lewellen, 27, of Lawrence, Kansas, Staff Sgt. Kevin J. McEnroe, 30, of Tucson, Arizona and Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty, 27, of Kerrville, Texas, died in the line of duty while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

According to the Department of Defense, the Fort Campbell soldiers died on Nov. 4 in Jafr, Jordan, from wounds sustained when their convoy came under fire while entering a Jordanian military base.

The soldiers were assigned to the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Service arrangements for the soldiers are not yet complete. Gov. Bevin will order flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Staff Sgt. Lewellen, Staff Sgt. McEnroe and Staff Sgt. Moriarty on the date of interment, and is encouraging individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute.

For more information, contact the Fort Campbell Public Affairs office at (270)-798-9963.

