Madison County, MO residents getting ready for election

Madison County, MO residents getting ready for election

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Polling booths in Marquand. (Source: KFVS) Polling booths in Marquand. (Source: KFVS)
MADISON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Residents in Madison County, Missouri are getting ready for Tuesday's big election.

They have a number of items locally on the ballot including a race for the new sheriff.

Don Firebaugh, Madison County clerk, said they are setting up the polling booths on Monday at the armory in Fredericktown and in Marquand and said he thinks they will have a great turnout.

The county clerk's office was busy on Monday with making sure they are prepared for the election on Tuesday. Also, they have had many come in the office with election-related questions and some were voting on Monday as there were two booths set up in the office.

Firebaugh said he anticipates a turnout of 70 percent or greater of the registered voters. Firebaugh said they have over 7,000 registered voters in the county.

