Medicare to provide coverage for care for patients with Alzheimer's disease

Those living with Alzheimer's Disease and other cognitive impairments now have access to professional help to plan their care and treatment.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has finalized its decision to pay for cognitive and functional assessments.

The decision is a result of the Health Outcomes, Planning, and Education (HOPE) for Alzheimer's Act.

“This final decision by CMS means individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease will finally have access to critical care and support services that can improve quality-of-life for the individual, their family and caregivers,” said Harry Johns, Alzheimer’s Association President and CEO.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than five million Americans are living with the disease and experts say they expect that number to continue to rise.

The agency estimates that care for those with Alzheimer's costs $236 billion each year.

Advocates hope that those living with the disease will now have a higher quality of life because they'll have greater access to care.

