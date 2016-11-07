SEMO students cast their kernel for the 2016 presidential election

With the election just hours away, the national standings as of Monday afternoon show Hillary Clinton in the lead with 45 percent of the vote while Donald Trump has 41 percent of the vote.

But how are Clinton and Trump measuring up with voters in the Heartland?

KFVS12 hit the streets on Southeast Missouri State's campus to get a feel and ask students to cast their kernel in a straw poll.

Here's a look at the results:

Candidate # of Votes Percent of Total Hillary Clinton 44 55 percent Donald Trump 23 28.7 percent Gary Johnson 10 12.5 percent Darrell Castle 0 0 percent Jill Stein 3 3.75 percent Write In 1 1.25 percent

A total of 80 people voted in the poll.

Clinton captured more than half of the vote, and about 29 percent of people voted for Trump.

Many voters say they know they have to vote, but they felt conflicted about who to vote for.

"Do I go with the crazy man or do I go with the weak lady. And it's just like what do I do? It's just very conflicting," Breiona Catching said.

"I wish I would have candidates I really want to vote for," Christopher Williams said.

For some, this will be the first time they get to vote in a presidential election.

Some, like Amelia Stone, are excited.

"There's a lot of controversial topics definitely in this election and it's just exciting to be a part of it and having your vote count," Stone said.

Others like Catching aren't looking forward to it.

"This is my first election and it's depressing," Catching said. "It's very depressing. But you have to exercise your right."

Williams says there's a lot to consider, especially since he feels like he's voter for the lesser of to evils.

"I'm also in the military so with Trump saying he's going to do this and Hillary saying another thing," Williams said. "It's kind of like oh wow not only do I have to worry about things that here domestically, but you know foreign things."

At this point, most students are ready for a decision to be made.

"I think we're just going to have to wait and see you know what happens and just go forward from there," Stone said.

