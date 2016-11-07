Did you feel it? 2.8 magnitude earthquake hits western Kentucky

No, you weren't dreaming.

A magnitude 2.8 earthquake hit about five miles west of Bardwell, Kentucky around 11:35 a.m.

The epicenter was about 25 miles east of Sikeston, Missouri and about 30 miles north of Union City, Tennessee.

There have been no reports of any damage or injuries associated with this quake.

